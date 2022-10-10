UrduPoint.com

22 Dead, More Than 50 Missing In Venezuela Landslide

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 02:00 AM

22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela landslide

Las Tejerías, Venezuela, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A landslide in central Venezuela left at least 22 people dead and more than 50 missing after heavy rains caused a river to overflow, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday.

"We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses: so far, we have already found 22 dead, there are more than 52 people missing. We are working to find these people," Rodriguez told local media at the scene in the town of Las Tejerias.

AFP journalists saw houses and businesses destroyed and felled trees in the streets, which were covered with mud and debris.

Around a thousand people had joined the rescue efforts, Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos Ichaso told AFP, as he also worked at the site.

"The village is lost. Las Tejerias is lost," 55-year-old resident Carmen Melendez, who has lived her whole life in the town 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital Caracas, told AFP.

The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months.

In 1999, huge landslides killed some 10,000 people in the state of Vargas, north of Caracas.

Related Topics

Dead Flood Caracas Venezuela SITE Sunday Media From Rains

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

46 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

58 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.