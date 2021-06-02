UrduPoint.com
22 FETO Terror Suspects Arrested Across Turkey

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:50 PM

22 FETO terror suspects arrested across Turkey

EDIRNE, Turkey, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces arrested at least 22 suspects for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said on Wednesday.

The provincial anti-terror police teams in the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne carried out an operation to arrest some 23 suspects, including dismissed inspectors, commissars, academics, military personnel, lawyers, and officers on duty.

A total of 22 suspects were arrested in simultaneous operations in 13 provinces throughout the country.Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspect.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

