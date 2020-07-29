UrduPoint.com
22 Killed In Mali Minibus Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

22 killed in Mali minibus accident

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Twenty-two people were killed and 21 wounded in the West African state of Mali on Tuesday when a minibus collided with a dump truck, the transport ministry said.

"The reasons behind the accident are excessive speed and non-respect of road rules," the ministry said in a statement.

The accident occurred around 9 am on a national highway in the south of the country, according to the ministry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

