22 Malian migrants died in boat disaster off Libya: UN

Geneva, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Twenty-two migrants, all from Mali, died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said Tuesday, citing the survivors who reported victims dying of drowning and dehydration.

After nine days at sea, 61 survivors, mostly from Mali, were rescued by the Libyan coastguard and brought back to shore, the UN's International Organization for Migration said.

The migrants embarked from the Libyan city of Zuwara, near the Tunisian border, on a rubber boat, at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT) local time on June 22, said IOM spokeswoman Safa Msehli.

"After nine days at sea, they were picked up by the Libyan coastguard," she said.

They were brought back to shore on Saturday.

"According to the survivors, 22 migrants, all from Mali, died during the journey.

Reported causes of death are drowning and dehydration. Among the dead are three children," said Msehli.

"The total number of survivors is 61, with the majority from Mali." Msehli said some of the migrants were in very bad health and so were taken to hospitals by the IOM.

"The remaining migrants were taken to Al Maya detention centre," she said.

Libya has become a key route for irregular migration to Europe in the chaotic years since the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

While many have drowned at sea, thousands have been intercepted by the Libyan coastguard, which has been backed by Italy and the EU, and returned to Libya.