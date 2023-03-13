UrduPoint.com

22 Migrants Die In Boat Sinking Off Madagascar: Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

22 migrants die in boat sinking off Madagascar: authorities

Antananarivo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 22 migrants died when their boat sank off the coast of Madagascar over the weekend, the island nation's maritime authorities said on Monday.

"Forty-seven people had clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank," the Madagascar maritime authority APMF said in a statement.

"Twenty-three of the passengers were able to be saved. Twenty-two bodies were found," it said, adding that the accident occurred on Saturday and that search-and-rescue operations were continuing for the two people who remained missing.

Many migrants try each year to reach the French territory of Mayotte, which lies north of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

In 2021, more than 6,500 people were detained trying to enter the territory clandestinely, according to French authorities.

There are no viable statistics on how many people have lost their lives in attempting such crossings. A French senate report published in the early 2000s estimated that, at that time, around 1,000 people were dying each year.

Related Topics

India Accident Senate Died Madagascar Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

ADJDâ€™s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registr ..

ADJDâ€™s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

29 minutes ago
 Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank Has Limited Presence ..

Bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank Has Limited Presence in EU - EU Spokesman

1 minute ago
 'Students must play role in spreading cleanliness ..

'Students must play role in spreading cleanliness message'

1 minute ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

59 minutes ago
 UN Remains 'Totally Committed' to Black Sea Grain ..

UN Remains 'Totally Committed' to Black Sea Grain Initiative - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Anti mosquito spray campaign launched in Shaheed ..

Anti mosquito spray campaign launched in Shaheed Benazirabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.