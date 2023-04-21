2.2 mln Nigerian children miss out on routine immunization: UNICEF

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :At least 2.2 million Nigerian children did not receive a dose of the vaccine between 2019 and 2021, underscoring the need for urgent action to prevent deadly disease outbreaks, UNICEF said Thursday.

"Children born just before or during the COVID-19 pandemic are now moving past the age when they would normally be vaccinated," Eduardo Celades, chief of health in UNICEF Nigeria, told reporters here.

In spite of efforts made by the government to catch up on those who missed the routine immunization, Celades said Nigeria is still lagging behind.

As a result, the number of measles cases in 2022 more than doubled that in 2021.

Currently, Nigeria is nowhere near the global vaccination goal because of challenges encountered in the various immunization programs, Celades said.

Major causes of the low immunization rates, according to him, include fear of side reactions, lack of knowledge or information, service delivery issues, mistrust or fears, and distance to immunization sites.