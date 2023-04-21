UrduPoint.com

2.2 Mln Nigerian Children Miss Out On Routine Immunization: UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 11:50 AM

2.2 mln Nigerian children miss out on routine immunization: UNICEF

ABUJA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :At least 2.2 million Nigerian children did not receive a dose of the vaccine between 2019 and 2021, underscoring the need for urgent action to prevent deadly disease outbreaks, UNICEF said Thursday.

"Children born just before or during the COVID-19 pandemic are now moving past the age when they would normally be vaccinated," Eduardo Celades, chief of health in UNICEF Nigeria, told reporters here.

In spite of efforts made by the government to catch up on those who missed the routine immunization, Celades said Nigeria is still lagging behind.

As a result, the number of measles cases in 2022 more than doubled that in 2021.

Currently, Nigeria is nowhere near the global vaccination goal because of challenges encountered in the various immunization programs, Celades said.

Major causes of the low immunization rates, according to him, include fear of side reactions, lack of knowledge or information, service delivery issues, mistrust or fears, and distance to immunization sites.

Related Topics

Nigeria 2019 Government Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

29 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

29 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.