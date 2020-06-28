22 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in AJK raising tally to 1049

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 28 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir 22 fresh Corona Virus suspects tested positive were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1049 across the State on Sunday, it was officially stated.

And at the same time at least 520 patients out of total of 1049 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued late Sunday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 22 new cases in AJK – which include 07 patients in Mirpur, 04 in Muzaffarabad, 01 Jhelum valley, 06 in Rawalakot and 04 in Kotli district.

A total of 28 ill-fated persons have lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 13 in Muzaffarabad district, 04 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and two in Rawalakot 03 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

At present a total of 501patients tested positive, 388 were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the authorities said.

These patients tested positive including 388 housed in various home isolation and rest of 119 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 55 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Saturday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 465, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 270 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 15620 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 15568 had been received with a total of 1049 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1049 corona virus positive cases, 55 more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Sunday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Saturday a total of 13681 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.