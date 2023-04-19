UrduPoint.com

225 People Arrested In Brazilian Operations Against School Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

225 people arrested in Brazilian operations against school violence

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 225 people were arrested in Brazil and 756 social media profiles were deactivated in the past 10 days in operations against school violence, Minister of Justice and Public Security Flavio Dino reported Tuesday.

The official detailed that 694 adolescents and adults were also summoned to testify, while 1,595 police complaints were registered and 1,224 cases were under investigation.

Dino presented the report during a meeting headed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who called on ministers, governors, and legislators to create a council to deal with this and other issues at the national level.

The president warned about social media responsibility and called on families to get involved in the fight against violence.

"These so-called platforms and the so-called big companies that make money by spreading violence are getting rich. Some are the richest on planet Earth and they keep spreading lies. They have no criteria," he said.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Brazil Money

Recent Stories

Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

12 hours ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

12 hours ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.