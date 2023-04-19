225 people arrested in Brazilian operations against school violence

(@FahadShabbir)

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A total of 225 people were arrested in Brazil and 756 social media profiles were deactivated in the past 10 days in operations against school violence, Minister of Justice and Public Security Flavio Dino reported Tuesday.

The official detailed that 694 adolescents and adults were also summoned to testify, while 1,595 police complaints were registered and 1,224 cases were under investigation.

Dino presented the report during a meeting headed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who called on ministers, governors, and legislators to create a council to deal with this and other issues at the national level.

The president warned about social media responsibility and called on families to get involved in the fight against violence.

"These so-called platforms and the so-called big companies that make money by spreading violence are getting rich. Some are the richest on planet Earth and they keep spreading lies. They have no criteria," he said.