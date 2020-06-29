UrduPoint.com
23 Die In Bangladesh Ferry Accident: Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

23 die in Bangladesh ferry accident: emergency services

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Twenty-three people drowned and dozens more were missing on Monday after a ferry capsized in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka following a collision with another vessel, rescue officials said.

"We have so far recovered 23 bodies from the sunken ferry," fire brigade official Enayet Hossain told AFP, adding that there were believed to be around 50 people on board.

