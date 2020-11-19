23 injured in Iran train collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 23 people were injured after two trains collided in the northwestern Iranian province of Qazvin on Wednesday, local media outlet Tasnim news agency reported.

Director General of Qazvin Province Crisis Management, Qodratollah Medikhani, said that a cargo train and a passenger train, with 150 passengers onboard, collided at the Yazdrood station on Wednesday evening.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, Medikhani added.

The accident has not resulted in serious injuries, said the chief of the Iranian emergency organization Mojtaba Khaledi, adding that all the injured people have been taken to the hospital.

No death have been reported so far.