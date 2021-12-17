UrduPoint.com

24 Dead In Japan Fire At Mental Health Clinic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

24 dead in Japan fire at mental health clinic

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 24 people were killed after a blaze gutted a mental health clinic in a commercial building in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, local media said, with police reportedly considering the incident a possible arson.

The charred interior of the clinic was visible through blackened and broken window frames as firefighters put up tarpaulin sheets to block the scene from view following the fire that broke out mid-morning and raged for half an hour on the narrow block's fourth floor.

"The municipal fire department is investigating the cause of the fire. I have received a report that Osaka police is investigating the fire as a possible arson," regional governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Twitter.

Japanese media said a man in his 50s or 60s had allegedly dispersed a liquid to start the blaze.

A young woman who witnessed the fire told public broadcaster NHK she had seen a woman trapped on the fourth floor.

"She leaned out (from a window) and was saying things like 'Please help'... She seemed very weak. Maybe she inhaled lots of smoke," the woman said.

Osaka, a major economic hub, is Japan's second-biggest metropolis after the greater Tokyo region.

Deadly fires are unusual in Japan, which has strict building standards, and violent crime is also rare.

- Dark smoke - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his "sincere condolences" to the victims and sympathy to those injured in the incident.

"We must get to the bottom of this horrible case. We must clarify the cause and how it happened. And we must take measures to prevent the same thing from happening again," he said.

Dozens of fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze, which occurred in a busy business area near Kitashinchi train station in the city in western Japan.

Most of the eight-storey structure's exterior remained intact after the fire, with around 20 square metres (215 square feet) reportedly burned in the blaze.

"There was lots of dark smoke... there was a very strong smell, too," a middle-aged woman told NHK at the scene.

Fuji tv reported that most of those who died in the fire were believed to have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Earlier on Friday, an Osaka fire department official feared 27 of the 28 people injured in the blaze had died. In Japan, only a doctor can officially certify someone dead.

One year ago, a man was charged with murder over a 2019 arson attack on a Kyoto animation studio that killed 36 people, the country's deadliest violent crime in decades.

The attack sent shockwaves through the anime industry and its fans in Japan and around the world.

A 2008 arson attack on a video shop in Osaka killed 16 people. The attacker is now on death row.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Attack Fire Prime Minister World Police Governor Business Twitter Doctor Died Young Man Kyoto Osaka Tokyo Same Japan Hub Women 2019 Media TV From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveri ..

UAE announces 234 new COVID-19 cases, 127 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

6 minutes ago
 10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

10 patients of coronavirus admitted in LRH

38 seconds ago
 NCOC announces winter vacations in educational ins ..

NCOC announces winter vacations in educational institutions from 3rd January

40 seconds ago
 UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised ..

UN warns Ethiopia risks descent into 'generalised violence', with regional impac ..

1 minute ago
 Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: ..

Fans must show vaccine pass to attend AFCON games: officials

1 minute ago
 Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippi ..

Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.