240 Buildings Procured For Pakistani Pilgrims' Comfortable Hajj Stay In Makkah

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

240 buildings procured for Pakistani pilgrims' comfortable Hajj stay in Makkah

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 240 buildings, divided into nine sectors, exclusively procured in Makkah to ensure ample, comfortable lodging for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj, Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram said.

Talking to APP, he said a total of 140 buildings are presently providing accommodation to 56,000 Pakistani hujjaj who have arrived in Makkah Mukarama so far.

Yaldram said that in Masquota, buses are deployed sector-wise to facilitate intending pilgrims, and each bus is labeled with its corresponding sector number for easy identification.

The buses are arranged in an orderly line to efficiently pick up intending pilgrims. Yaldram commended the exceptional services provided by Moavineen in assisting and supporting the pilgrims.

Director Hajj Makkah, Faheem Khan Afridi, told APP that comprehensive guidelines have been issued to intending hujjaj at each building regarding transportation arrangements.

In Masquota, there are plans to deploy additional buses to meet the transportation needs of intending pilgrims. This step has been taken to ensure that all pilgrims are adequately accommodated and transported during their journey.

/395

