240 buildings procured for Pakistani pilgrims' comfortable Hajj stay in Makkah

(@FahadShabbir)

Makkah Mukarma , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 240 buildings, divided into nine sectors, exclusively procured in Makkah to ensure ample, comfortable lodging for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj, Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram told here Sunday.

He said a total of 140 buildings were presently providing accommodation to 56,000 Pakistani hujjaj who had arrived in Makkah Mukarama so far.

Yaldram told that in Masquota, buses were deputed sector-wise to facilitate intending pilgrims and each bus was labeled with its corresponding sector number for easy identification. The buses are arranged in an orderly line to efficiently pick up intending pilgrims, he informed.

Yaldram commended the exceptional services provided by Moavineen in assisting and supporting the pilgrims.

Director Hajj Makkah, Faheem Khan Afridi, told that comprehensive guidelines had been issued to intending hujjaj at each building regarding transportation arrangements.

In Masquota, there are plans to deploy additional buses to meet the transportation needs of intending pilgrims. This step has been taken to ensure that all pilgrims are adequately accommodated and transported during their journey, he added.