UrduPoint.com

240 Buildings Procured For Pakistani Pilgrims' Comfortable Hajj Stay In Makkah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

240 buildings procured for Pakistani pilgrims' comfortable Hajj stay in Makkah

Makkah Mukarma , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 240 buildings, divided into nine sectors, exclusively procured in Makkah to ensure ample, comfortable lodging for Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj, Director Moavineen e Hujjaj Sajjad Haider Yaldram told here Sunday.

He said a total of 140 buildings were presently providing accommodation to 56,000 Pakistani hujjaj who had arrived in Makkah Mukarama so far.

Yaldram told that in Masquota, buses were deputed sector-wise to facilitate intending pilgrims and each bus was labeled with its corresponding sector number for easy identification. The buses are arranged in an orderly line to efficiently pick up intending pilgrims, he informed.

Yaldram commended the exceptional services provided by Moavineen in assisting and supporting the pilgrims.

Director Hajj Makkah, Faheem Khan Afridi, told that comprehensive guidelines had been issued to intending hujjaj at each building regarding transportation arrangements.

In Masquota, there are plans to deploy additional buses to meet the transportation needs of intending pilgrims. This step has been taken to ensure that all pilgrims are adequately accommodated and transported during their journey, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Makkah Sunday Afridi All

Recent Stories

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

5 hours ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

15 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.