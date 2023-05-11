25 dead as Israel, Gaza freedom fighters trade fire for third day

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Israel and Gaza freedom fighters traded more heavy fire Thursday, the third day of the worst escalation of violence in months that has killed 25 people in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Air strikes by the Israeli army since Tuesday have killed fighters as well as civilians, including several children, said officials in the crowded coastal territory.

Militants in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 500 rockets at Israel, causing no casualties so far, the military said.

Of these, 368 rockets made it over the border and 154 were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system, while 110 fell inside Gaza, it said.

Early Thursday, shops in Gaza were shuttered and the streets were largely abandoned as Israeli military aircraft circled over the territory where several buildings lay in ruins.