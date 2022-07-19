25 dead, scores injured in Egypt bus crash: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :At least 25 people were killed and more than 35 injured in Egypt on Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in smashed into a parked truck, official media reported.

The bus carrying around 45 passengers crashed into the stationary truck near the village of al-Barsha, some 300 kilometres (185 miles) south of the capital Cairo in al-Minya governorate.

"The truck was parked on the side of the road to change a tyre when it was hit from behind by the bus travelling from Sohag governorate to Cairo," a statement from the governorate said.

Egypt's Ministry of Social Solidarity said it would offer "emergency benefits" of 10,000 Egyptian Pounds (around $530) to the families of those killed, state media said.

Crashes are relatively common in Egypt, where many roads are in disrepair and traffic regulations frequently ignored.

Some 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020, according to official figures.