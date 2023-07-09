25 injured when bus skids off road in central Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Twenty-five people were injured when a bus they were traveling in skidded off the road in central Sri Lanka on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

Police Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The injured are estate sector workers who were returning home after work, the police spokesman said.

Initial reports said there had been a technical issue with the bus, and police are investigating the matter, he said.

There are rains in central Sri Lanka, making the roads slippery, he said.