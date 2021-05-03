UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Killed In Boat Accident In Bangladesh: Police

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 09:50 AM

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Dhaka, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :At least 25 people were killed in a collision between two boats in central Bangladesh on Monday, police said.

"We have rescued five people and retrieved 25 bodies," local police chief Miraz Hossain told AFP following the collision between a boat carrying at least 30 passengers and another vessel on the Padma river near the town of Shibchar.

Related Topics

Police Bangladesh

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to May 15

8 hours ago

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting ..

9 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets two US senators

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.