25 Killed In Militant Attack On School In Western Uganda: Police

June 17, 2023

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Twenty-five people including children have died in an overnight "terrorist attack" on a school in western Uganda, the national police spokesman said Saturday.

Fred Enanga said the ADF, which is based in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, attacked a secondary school in Mpondwe late Friday where "a dormitory was burnt and food store looted".

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital", he said, referring to a nearby town close to the DR Congo border.

Boys and girls were among the dead, he added.

"Also recovered are eight victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera hospital," he said.

The school is less than two kilometres (1.

2 miles) from the border.

District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi told AFP that a number of students were still unaccounted for.

Enanga said the army and police units were in "hot pursuit" of the attackers who fled in the direction of Virunga National Park over the border in DR Congo.

A vast expanse on the border with Uganda and Rwanda, Virunga is the oldest nature reserve in Africa and is renowned worldwide as a sanctuary for rare species, including mountain gorillas.

Militias -- of which dozens are active in eastern DR Congo -- also use the park as a hideout.

Originally insurgents in Uganda, the ADF gained a foothold in eastern DR Congo in the 1990s and has since been accused of killing thousands of civilians.

