UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Killed In Road Accident In Eastern DR Congo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

25 killed in road accident in eastern DR Congo

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 25 people were killed when a large truck smashed into three vehicles on the road to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Friday, the local mayor said.

"Due to a braking system failure, a large goods transport vehicle hit three other vehicles at high speed, including two buses," Goma mayor Timothee Mwissa Kiense told AFP.

"The provisional death toll is 25 people killed at the scene." The accident occurred in the early evening on a section of steep road, he said, adding those injured had been taken to hospital.

Faustin Zabayo, a resident who took part in the rescue operation, told AFP that he "saw 26 bodies being taken to the morgue".

The accident occurred on DR Congo's national route 4, which is a crucial food trade link between North Kivu province's capital Goma to the Rutshuru territory and the cities of Butembo and Beni.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in DR Congo, a vast country the size of continental western Europe, where mostly dirt roads are poorly maintained.

The National Road Safety Commission said there were 1,895 road accidents in North Kivu alone in 2019, in which 261 people were killed.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Europe Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic Beni Butembo Goma Congo 2019

Recent Stories

Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oi ..

8 hours ago

WHO renews backing for AstraZeneca Covid jab

8 hours ago

Pakistan to raise its objections on Pakal Dul, Low ..

8 hours ago

Blackmore is racing's queen of hearts after Chelte ..

8 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Warns of Worrying Trend as COVID-19 C ..

8 hours ago

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Rus ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.