UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Killed In South African Bus Accident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:10 PM

25 killed in South African bus accident

Johannesburg, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Twenty-five people died Monday when a bus rolled down a steep embankment in South Africa's coastal Eastern Cape province, the country's transport minister said.

"Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently rolled down a steep embankment, leaving 25 dead and approximately 62 injured," Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.

"To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking." The bus was carrying more than 80 mainly elderly people travelling between Butterworth town and a settlement named Chebe.

The minister said most of the victims were going to cash-in their government-issued social grants.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the dead were mainly pensioners and young students.

"This tragedy leaves our country deeply saddened and forces us to focus yet again on the need for transport providers and other road users to exercise care and consideration on our roads," said the president.

"From this incident we see the need for us to be especially considerate towards elderly persons and children who depend on others to be conveyed around communities and the country," he added.

The crash was the deadliest accident in the province since 2015 when 35 people lost their lives.

The bus was travelling on a gravel road near the village of Qolweni when it overturned.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down a very steep embankment," provincial transport department spokesman Unathi Binqose said.

Binqose said checks would be carried out if the bus had been roadworthy as "it may be a contributing factor".

Despite having one of the most developed road networks on the continent, South Africa has among the highest rates of road accidents in the region owing to speeding and poor maintenance of some vehicles and roads.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Poor Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Died Young Butterworth South Africa May 2015 From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

16 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

31 minutes ago

Twenty-Four Hospitalized in Moscow After Contacts ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

1 hour ago

Mushahid advises PTI govt to seek Trump's help for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.