25 Malian soldiers killed in jihadist attacks on military bases: govt

Bamako, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :At least 25 Malian soldiers have been killed and about 60 are missing after jihadists launched attacks on two military bases in the centre of the country, the Malian government said on Tuesday.

The army also suffered heavy losses of equipment, the government said in a statement, adding that 15 jihadists were killed in the assaults.