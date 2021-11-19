25 million car rolls off production line at SAIC-GM-Wuling

(@FahadShabbir)

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a major Chinese automobile manufacturer, has rolled 25 million vehicles off its production line as of Thursday, the company said.

The 25 millionth car produced by the company was a Wuling Asta SUV model. As of Wednesday, the company has sold more than 19.5 million vehicles under the Wuling brand since 1985.

Sales at Baojun, the company's passenger car sub-brand, have reached nearly 5 million units since the sub-brand was launched in 2010.

Over the years, the company has been expanding its new energy vehicle (NEV) production business. In 2017, the company showcased its first NEV, the Baojun E100. As of Wednesday, the company's NEV sales have exceeded 650,000 units in total.

SGMW, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, is based in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.