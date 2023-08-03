2.5 mln electronic IDs issued to Afghans in 2022: state media

KABUL, Aug. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The National Statistics and Information Authority of Afghanistan said more than 2.5 million national electronic identity cards (IDs) had been distributed to Afghan citizens in 2022, the state media reported.

Since the caretaker government took over power of Afghanistan in August 2021, electronic IDs, which are known as the Tazkira in the country, had been distributed to more than 4.6 million Afghans, the state-controlled Bakhtar news agency quoted the authority as saying on Wednesday.

The war-torn Afghanistan has a total population of 35 million.