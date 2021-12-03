25 suspects linked to far-left terror group DHKP-C nabbed in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Turkish police held at least 25 suspects for their alleged links to the far-left DHKP-C terror group across the country, security sources said on Friday.

Based on information from suspects arrested earlier, police identified 43 suspects and nabbed 25 of them in seven Turkish provinces: Istanbul, Sivas, Samsun, Izmir, Ankara, Yozgat and Denizli.

Efforts to round up the remaining ones are ongoing.

The DHKP-C is responsible for several terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara, which killed a Turkish security guard.The group is enlisted as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU.