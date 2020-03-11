UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Virus Cases On Egypt Nile Cruise Boat Test Negative

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

25 virus cases on Egypt Nile cruise boat test negative

Luxor, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Egyptian authorities said Tuesday that 25 people who had intially tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a Nile River cruise had since tested negative.

Health Minister Hala Zayed told journalists in Cairo that tests for a total of 26 people had "changed from positive to negative" for the COVID-19 illness, including "25 who had been on the A-Sara boat".

They would however have to complete a quarantine before leaving the hospital where they are currently staying, she added, without specifying when it would end.

On Monday night, Egypt's health ministry said the total number of known cases in the country had risen to 59, including three more Egyptians and a foreign woman.

Egyptian authorities had on Saturday reported moving 45 suspected cases -- 33 passengers and 12 crew -- from the stricken cruise boat into isolation at Marsa Matrouh, a resort town on the Mediterranean coast.

The scores of others who remained on the boat, including American, French and Indian travellers and Egyptian crew, had been quarantined on board, passengers told AFP.

AFP reporters on Tuesday saw passengers milling about on the top deck of the boat, docked on the Nile at Luxor.

Zayed noted that her ministry had taken "random samples" of tourists and staff at all of Luxor and Aswan's hotels. The tests administered came back with "100 percent" negative results.

Tourism minister Khaled El-Enany said there had been "a decline in tourism globally including in Egypt but our rates aren't as severe as other countries."

Related Topics

India Egypt Aswan Luxor Cairo Hala Women All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala&#039;s board mee ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of seven ho ..

2 hours ago

Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets ..

2 hours ago

Workers' remittances increase 5.4% to $15.12 bln

2 hours ago

North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Scho ..

2 hours ago

General Commander of Polish Military Contracted CO ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.