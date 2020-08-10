250 million euros pledged for Lebanon at online donor conference: France

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :World donors on Sunday pledged more than 250 million Euros to aid Lebanon after massive explosions devastated the capital Beirut last week, France said.

The total figure of "emergency aid pledged or that can be mobilised quickly" amounts to 252.7 million euros $298 millon), including 30 million euros from France, President Emmanuel Macron's office said.