25,000 runners compete at Tel Aviv Night Run

JERUSALEM, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :About 25,000 runners took part in the Tel Aviv Night Run, carried out in the Israeli coastal city on Wednesday night.

The annual 10km race was held on the main streets of Tel Aviv and was divided into five heats, one of them for pairs.

The winner among the male runners was Yimer Getahun, in 30 minutes and 21 seconds. Getahun was a team gold medalist for Israel from the 2022 European Marathon Cup, held in Munich in August.

The women's winner was Israel's Hadar Ophir Forer, with a result of 35:30.

The event also included music performances, expos, and a mass closing party.