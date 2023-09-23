2,508 fuel-cell vehicles in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region issued number plates

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) --:A total of 2,508 fuel cell vehicles have been issued number plates in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and they have registered a hydrogen-powered mileage of 23,200 km per vehicle to date, according to latest tally.

The statistics was released at the World Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference which opened on Thursday in Beijing.

The 2,508 fuel-cell vehicles have traveled, on average, 26,700 km, of which 23,200 km powered by hydrogen fuel.

City clusters in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Shanghai and Guangdong were incorporated into a national demonstration program for fuel-cell vehicles in August 2021, with a demonstration period of four years.

Since July 2022, 212 hydrogen fuel-cell buses used during the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 have been introduced to the urban public transit network. By the end of August 2023, these 212 buses had accumulated a mileage of over 80,000 km per vehicle.