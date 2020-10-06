UrduPoint.com
253 Kashmiris Martyred By Indian Troops During 14 Months' IIOJK Siege

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:40 AM

253 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops during 14 months' IIOJK siege

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last year, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the Kashmiris in the territory.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed that Indian troops martyred 253 Kashmiris including 6 women during the period. It said that most of the victims were killed by the troops in fake encounters in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

It said youth are picked up from their homes and then eliminated after falsely labeled as mujahideen or over-ground workers.

It said that the killings by the troops during the past 14 months rendered 12 women widowed and 27 children orphaned.

The report maintained that at least 1,498 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shelling by Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory.

The troops damaged over 968 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 89 women and arrested 14,096 persons in the period.

