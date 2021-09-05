UrduPoint.com

$26 Billion Opioid Settlement Ready For Next Step: US Drug Firms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 02:40 PM

$26 billion opioid settlement ready for next step: US drug firms

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Three pharmaceutical companies said Saturday they had received enough support from US states to move to the next stage of a $26 billion settlement over thousands of legal claims related to the opioid epidemic.

The opioid crisis -- exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic -- has killed more than half a million people in the United States.

In a joint statement AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson said they had received the green light from 42 out of 49 states, Washington DC, and five US territories.

The companies said they had "determined that enough states have agreed to settle to proceed to the next phase".

The pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, which also announced in July it would pay $5 billion to settle lawsuits in the same case, was not mentioned in the statement. J&J did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

The proposed settlement hopes to end nearly 4,000 lawsuits filed by dozens of US states and local governments.

Under the terms of the agreement, the payment of $26 billion -- which would finance rehabilitation programs across the country -- is contingent on the number of states that approve it.

Each participating state now has until January 2 to ask their local governments if they want to be part of the settlement.

If the conditions are met, the agreement will come into force "60 days after the distributors determine that there is sufficient participation to proceed," according to the statement.

The settlement -- if finalized -- will be the most significant in the complex legal battle by states and communities to hold the powerful firms accountable.

In a separate case, a US judge approved Wednesday a bankruptcy plan proposed by Purdue, accused of contributing to the opioid crisis by aggressively promoting its drug OxyContin.

Under the agreement, owners the Sackler family will pay a total of $4.5 billion to those affected in exchange for immunity.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington Immunity Same United States January July Family From Agreement Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missi ..

Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

UAE, Brazil discuss cooperation in space field

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.3 million

3 hours ago
 Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s g ..

Local Press: Digitisation will cement UAE&#039;s growth

4 hours ago
 China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China reports 28 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.