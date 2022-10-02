UrduPoint.com

26 Killed As Tractor Trailer Carrying Pilgrims Crashes In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Lucknow, India, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :A tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a pond, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16, officials said Sunday.

The trailer was carrying around 50 people, mostly women and children, when the incident happened in Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, senior local official Sudheer Kumar said.

"Twenty-six people died in the incident," Kumar said.

Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate.

People being transported on tractor trailers is also common, particularly in rural areas, on often poorly maintained roads where there is scant regard for safety and traffic regulations.

