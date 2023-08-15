Open Menu

26 Nigeria Troops Killed In Ambush, Rescue Helicopter Crashes: Military Sources

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 26 members of the Nigerian security forces were killed and eight wounded in an ambush by gunmen in central Nigeria late Sunday, two military sources told AFP.

An air force spokesman said a helicopter rescuing the wounded crashed on Monday morning in the area where the army is fighting criminal groups, without specifying whether the crew and passengers had survived.

Barely a week goes by in Africa's most populous nation without attacks or kidnappings by criminals known as "bandits" in the northwest and centre.

Impunity as well as insufficient security and wider government presence has allowed the violence to fester, experts say.

Western officials and observers have commented that last month's coup in Niger came at a precarious time.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.

But ECOWAS has yet to provide details on the force or a timetable for action, and the leaders have emphasised they still want a peaceful solution.

Related Topics

Africa Army Niger Nigeria Criminals Sunday Government

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

3 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

18 minutes ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

2 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

2 hours ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Political stability core for holding free, fair el ..

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

2 hours ago
UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

2 hours ago
 Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

3 hours ago
 BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day ..

BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

2 hours ago
 ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable ..

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

3 hours ago
 Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off ..

Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous