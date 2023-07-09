2,600 Cardiac Catheterizations, open-heart surgeries performed at King Abdullah Medical City during Hajj season

Makkah, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The King Abdullah Medical City of Makkah Health Cluster has performed, during the Hajj season this year, more than 2,600 cardiac catheterizations and open-heart surgeries for pilgrims and 768 similar operations for non-pilgrims.

The reported figures have been broken down and show that since the beginning of Dhu al-Qidah until the 19th of Dhu al-Hijjah, more than 2,600 heart operations were performed, including 2,460 cardiac catheterizations, 889 of which were performed for pilgrims, while 1571 were for non-pilgrims. The total number of open-heart surgeries was 136, including 52 for pilgrims and 84 for non-pilgrims. The operations were performed round the clock on a daily schedule.