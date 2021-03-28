UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

266 Chinese Staff Returns To Pakistan For Construction Of CPEC Projects

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

266 Chinese staff returns to Pakistan for construction of CPEC projects

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 235 personnel from PowerChina International Group Limited (PowerChina) and 31 workers from other companies, returned to Pakistan for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects with 230 boxes of anti-epidemic materials and construction equipment.

PowerChina indicated that this batch of staff will participate in the construction of Diamer-Bashah Dam, Lucky Coal-fired Power Station Project, Wind Power Project Group, and Thar Power Station Project. In 2021, those projects will gradually enter the construction peak period which demands more technicians and workers," according to a report published by CEN on Sunday.

After arriving, all the 266 staff will be quarantined for 14 days before entering the construction site. a spokesman said: "At present, all the projects of PowerChina Pakistan have been operating normally.

The construction has been carried out under the requirements of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of China (SASAC), embassies of the two countries, and the Pakistani government, while ensuring the time limit and quality. Up to now, all the projects have been smoothly constructed and have satisfied all relative parties." The personnel back to Pakistan have shown high-positivity and more than 300 staff applied to come to projects and reinforce the construction. "Including project managers, engineers and workers, we are full of confidence in constructing and implementing CPEC projects," the spokesman said.

In order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreak in all projects of PowerChina, the epidemic prevention and control measures have been implemented in place, with sufficient supplies in reserve.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Thar Dam CPEC SITE Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

24 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi official

39 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 r ..

2 hours ago

ADFD allocates AED735 million to &#039;Abu Dhabi E ..

3 hours ago

Mubadala to invest in premium ophthalmic lens inno ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.