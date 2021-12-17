UrduPoint.com

27 Feared Dead In Building Fire In Japan's Osaka: Media

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

27 feared dead in building fire in Japan's Osaka: media

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a blaze at a building in Osaka on Friday, media reports said, citing the Japanese city's fire department.

Public broadcaster NHK and other local media outlets said 27 people were in "cardio-respiratory arrest" after the blaze in a commercial district, which was extinguished after half an hour.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Osaka Media

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th December 2021

18 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

7 hours ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

8 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

8 hours ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

8 hours ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.