27 Feared Dead In Building Fire In Japan's Osaka: Media
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:30 AM
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Twenty-seven people were feared dead after a blaze at a building in Osaka on Friday, media reports said, citing the Japanese city's fire department.
Public broadcaster NHK and other local media outlets said 27 people were in "cardio-respiratory arrest" after the blaze in a commercial district, which was extinguished after half an hour.