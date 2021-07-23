UrduPoint.com
27 Irregular Migrants Held After Entering Turkey Illegally

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:40 PM

27 irregular migrants held after entering Turkey illegally

ERZINCAN,TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 27 irregular migrants were held in eastern Turkey after they entered the country illegally, security sources said on Friday.

Among the irregular migrants, all Afghan nationals, were eight children, sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were held in the eastern Erzincan province after local police launched a campaign against migrant smuggling.

All were taken to the police headquarters in the province for the routine procedures and will later be transferred to the local migration authorities.

