BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 27 projects would be initiated in six sectors in the less-developed parts of the country under the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Chairman, Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said.

With a focus on socioeconomic development, six areas have been identified for people-centric investment: health, education, agriculture, water and irrigation, poverty alleviation, and vocational training, he told chinadaily.com.cn.

He said that four special economic zones were in the offing in different parts of the country, where relocation of Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises, plus joint ventures in specific areas, were planned.

"China has also offered 20,000 scholarships for Pakistanis in the next three years, on top of the 28,000 Pakistani students already studying in China," he added.

Mushahid Hussain opined that the most important implication of the China model was the manner in which China had helped transform the lives of millions of its citizens for the better.

"This example is helping to shape Pakistan's quest for a better tomorrow through policies and initiatives beneficial to its people," he added.

He said in a short span of 70 years, China had lifted over 750 million people out of poverty, a feat without precedent in human history.

This huge success in poverty alleviation on such a size, scale and speed is what has inspired and impressed the world about the China model.

He said neighbors and steadfast partners of China, like Pakistan, were hoping to learn from the Chinese role model in poverty alleviation, a process which Pakistan, a country of 210 million, had already begun.

Mutual learning was a key element of this development story. After all, it was Deng Xiaoping's visit to Singapore in 1978 that spawned the first industrial park at Suzhou.

Pakistan, he said, was fortunate that the launching of the BRI, undoubtedly the most important diplomatic and developmental initiative of the 21st century, provided the opportunity to begin the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship and pilot project of the BRI.

Within five years, CPEC had launched Pakistan on the trajectory to a better future, generating 70,000 jobs, plus registering the highest growth in a decade (5.8 percent) in 2018, and, more importantly, instilling new hope, confidence and faith in the future for young Pakistanis who comprised 65 percent of the population.

"Nine of the 21 early harvest projects have been completed, dormant projects like the Gwadar Port have been revived, and Pakistan has witnessed the easing of its chronic energy shortages of the past three decades, all thanks to CPEC," he added.