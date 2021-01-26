UrduPoint.com
27 Provincial Level Official Penalized For Discipline Violations In China

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

27 provincial level official penalized for discipline violations in China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 604,000 Chinese officials, including 27 at the provincial and ministerial level, were penalized for violating Communist Party of China (CPC) discipline and laws in 2020, according to the country's top anti-graft body.

Disciplinary and supervisory authorities across the country received 3.23 million public tip-offs and opened investigations into 618,000 cases during the year, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said online on Tuesday.

Those punished also included 2,859 at the department and bureau level and 22,000 at the county and division level, the announcement read.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

