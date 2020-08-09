UrduPoint.com
270 Chinese Technicians To Be Airlifted To Pakistan To Resume Work On Suki Kinari Hydropower Project

BEIJING, August 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 270 Chinese technicians to be airlifted from Chengdu, the capital of China's southwest Sichuan province, by a special chartered plane to resume work on the Suki-Kinari hydropower project being build under China Pakistan Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The Civil Aviation Agency (CAA) of Pakistan has accorded special permission for the Air China Chartered flight CA-555/6 to transport these technicians to Islamabad on August 12, according to a breport of China Economic Net (CEN) on Sunday.

The Chinese technicians will leave for Pakistan under a special protocol to provide expertise for the Suki-Kinari hydropower project, being built alongside Kunhar River in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

All the passengers will undergo nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 pandemic before departure and only those who test negative will be allowed to travel to Pakistan.

The Suki Kinari is an under construction run-of-the-river hydropower project located on the Kunhar river in the Kaghan valley of Mansehra District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will generate 870 megawatts of power after its completion in the year 2022. The completion of this hydropower plant will play an important role in promoting Pakistan's industrial development and economic recovery.

