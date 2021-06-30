274 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fiji

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Fiji has recorded 274 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary James Fong said on Wednesday.

Fong also raised concerns over a birthday party in Lautoka, Fiji's second largest town, in which a new cluster of cases has been recorded.

Fong issued a strong warning to Fijians urging them to refrain from socializing and to practice safe distancing and hygiene.

He said following 74 new recoveries since the last 24 hours, there are now 3,503 active cases in Fiji.

Fong said cases are climbing and the daily case average will continue to rise.

Fong urged people to visit screening clinics if they have flu symptoms including high fever.