2,764 Foreign Terrorists Deported Since 2019

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:50 PM

TURKEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey has deported a total of 2,764 foreign terrorists fighters (FTFs) of 67 different nationalities since 2019, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the FTFs had left their home countries to join ranks of terror groups such as Daesh/ISIS or PKK/PYD.

As part of Turkey's fight against terrorism, 1,595 FTFs were deported in 2019, followed by 1,019 in 2020 and 150 in the first 2.5 months of 2021.

Notably, a total of 224 foreign terrorist fighters were deported to the EU member countries, among them are 66 French, 57 German, 22 Dutch, 14 Swedish and seven Swiss nationals.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

