'28 Dead' As IS, Govt Forces Clash In Syria's Raqa

'28 dead' as IS, govt forces clash in Syria's Raqa

Beirut, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Clashes in Syria between pro-regime forces and Islamic State group, along with air strikes, have killed at least 28 fighters in the northern province of Raqa, a war monitor said Tuesday.

"IS has since Monday carried out several attacks on Syrian army and allied positions and checkpoints in the Badia (desert) of Raqa, killing 13 members of regime forces," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

