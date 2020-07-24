UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In AJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

28 new COVID-19 cases reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 23 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), 28 new COVID-19 positive cases were traced during last 24 hours raising tally to 1989 on Thursday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A the same time, the pandemic claimed another life in the State raising the death toll to 49.

A total of 1361 patients out of all 1989 cases tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Thursday night.

The pandemic has so far claimed a 49 deaths across AJK include 19 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Related Topics

Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From

Recent Stories

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

10 minutes ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

4 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

4 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.