28 new COVID-19 cases reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 23 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), 28 new COVID-19 positive cases were traced during last 24 hours raising tally to 1989 on Thursday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A the same time, the pandemic claimed another life in the State raising the death toll to 49.

A total of 1361 patients out of all 1989 cases tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Thursday night.

The pandemic has so far claimed a 49 deaths across AJK include 19 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.