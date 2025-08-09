282nd Urs of Sufi saint , poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins

(@FahadShabbir)

BHIT SHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The 282nd Urs of Sindh’s revered Sufi saint and poet, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA), was inaugurated today with a Fatiha and chadar-laying at his shrine by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi said that despite past wars imposed by India, Pakistan has consistently advocated peace and pursued Kashmir’s cause vigorously on diplomatic fronts.

He asserted that the political future of PTI is finished, claiming the public has rejected its narrative. The Governor said India misjudged Pakistan’s military and economic capabilities and sought aggression, but the Pakistan Air Force responded decisively within minutes, silencing the enemy.

He lauded national unity from Sindh to Chitral during the conflict, paying tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and the bravery shown by the armed forces on all fronts.

Governor Kundi added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Prime Minister carried Kashmir’s case to the international arena through state visits, successfully diplomatically isolating India. He commended Pakistani media for playing a responsible role, while accusing Indian media of contradictory narratives.

Warning against spoilers, the governor said elements that sow discord indulge in negative politics at every key national moment. He called for coordinated action by security forces, police and the public to eradicate terrorism, and urged the state to impose the toughest punishments on those who attack state installations to establish an effective system of law and order.

On the political situation, he said there is no conspiracy to topple the government though the opposition retains its constitutional rights. He repeated his view that PTI leadership has lost public support, their gatherings are failing, and the nation seeks development, peace and stability.

Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah paid tribute to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s longstanding advocacy for women’s rights and his message of peace and brotherhood that unites people. He announced that Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti will attend the second day of the urs tomorrow, and thanked Governor Kundi for joining the inaugural ceremony today, noting that observance of the urs during Independence celebrations adds to its significance.

Speaking on cultural traditions, the minister said the ajrak is a cultural identity of the province and is presented as a mark of honour wherever people meet.

Governor Kundi listened to Shah’s devotional songs within the shrine precincts, distributed clothes and gifts among needy women.

He inaugurated a cultural village at Shah Jo Bagh and inspected various handicraft stalls, attended a folk music session in the cultural village and visited the HT Soorli Hall, Bhitshah.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh, SSP Ijaz Memon and others accompanied the governor.