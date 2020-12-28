UrduPoint.com
28,600 Packs Of Smuggled Vapes Seized

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

28,600 packs of smuggled vapes seized

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Monday seized as many as 28,600 electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes, in the capital Ankara, a security source said.

The anti-smuggling branch of the police department of Ankara seized the illegal electronic cigarettes from a truck in the Etimesgut district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A suspect who is of Russian origin was arrested for smuggling. This is the highest amount of electronic cigarettes seized in an operation to date, said the source.

