28,600 packs of smuggled vapes seized

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkish police on Monday seized as many as 28,600 electronic cigarettes, also known as vapes, in the capital Ankara, a security source said.

The anti-smuggling branch of the police department of Ankara seized the illegal electronic cigarettes from a truck in the Etimesgut district, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A suspect who is of Russian origin was arrested for smuggling. This is the highest amount of electronic cigarettes seized in an operation to date, said the source.