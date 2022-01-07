- Home
2.88 Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered On Chinese Mainland
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :About 2.88 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
