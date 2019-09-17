29 bodies found in plastic bags in Mexico mass grave

Guadalajara, Mexico, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Mexican forensics experts have found at least 29 bodies stuffed in 119 plastic bags that were dumped in the bottom of a well outside the western city of Guadalajara, officials said Tuesday.

"We have 13 complete corpses and 16 incomplete," and the total could rise as experts continue analyzing the remains, said Gerardo Solis, chief prosecutor for the state of Jalisco, which has been hit by a wave of violence in recent years driven by drug cartel turf wars.