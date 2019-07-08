UrduPoint.com
29 Killed In Bus Crash On Indian Expressway

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:20 AM

29 killed in bus crash on Indian expressway

Agra, India, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A bus careered off one of India's busiest roads into a ravine Monday killing at least 29 people, police said.

The driver of the bus was suspected to have fallen asleep before the double decker bus hit a divider and fell into a gap between two flyovers on the Delhi-Agra expressway, according to police.

More than 150,000 people a year are killed on India's roads, which are notorious for poor infrastructure and speeding drivers.

