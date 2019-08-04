UrduPoint.com
29 Killed In Two US Mass Shootings Within Hours

Sun 04th August 2019

El Paso, United States, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Two mass shootings in the United States have left 29 people dead within 24 hours, the latest such attacks in a nation torn over how to tackle gun violence.

A gunman armed with an assault rifle killed 20 people Saturday when he opened fire on shoppers at a packed Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

Less than 13 hours later, a lone shooter killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday before being shot dead by responding police officers.

"We have nine victims deceased... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions," Dayton Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said.

The attacker opened fire around 1:00 am Sunday (0500 GMT) on a street in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district.

Police were working to identify the shooter and the FBI were on the scene.

"Fortunately we had multiple officers in the immediate vicinity when this incident started so there was a very short timeline of violence, for that we've very fortunate," he said, praising the swift response by officers.

