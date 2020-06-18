29 new Covid-19 suspects tested positive in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 18 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 29 new Coronavirus cases were tested positive during last 24 hours raising the tally to 769 across the State on Thursday, it was officially stated.

According to the official data, released here on Thursday and updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 29 new cases in AJK – which include 13 patients in Muzaffarabad, 05 each in Hittiyana Bala and Kotli districts, 3 in Rawalakot and 02 in Neelam valley and 01 in Bagh districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 15 lives across the state so far. The 15 ill-fated persons lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK so fare include 07 in Muzaffarabad district, 03 in Mirpur. 02 in Bagh and one each in Rawalkot, Palandri and Bagh districts..

At present a total of 442 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / home isolation centers at present in various parts of the AJK state, the health authorities said.

These patients tested positive included 256 housed in home isolations and rest of them admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu Kshmir At the same time, after the complete recovery ten more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Thursday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 312 , the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 429 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 12581 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 12528 had been received with a total of 769 positive cases in the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Thursday a total of 11262 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control hs been launched in all state-run isolation centers in Azad Jammu Kashmir with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 07 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah, according to the AJK Health Authorities.